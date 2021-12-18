Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Round 23 of the EFL Championship comes to an end at the Craven Cottage Stadium where Fulham play host to Sheffield United on Monday.

The hosts head into the game on a run of four consecutive draws, while the visitors will be aiming to make it four wins on the bounce for the first time since October 2018.

Fulham were held to yet another draw by Luton Town last Saturday when Elijah Adebayo canceled out Aleksandar Mitrović’s 19th-minute opener.

Marco Silva’s men have now been involved in a share of the spoils in each of their most recent four games, with their last win coming on 20 November when they saw off Barnsley 4-1.

With 45 points from 22 games, Fulham currently lead the way in the EFL Championship table, two points above second-placed Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, a rejuvenated Sheffield United side kept the juggernaut rolling last time out as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win at Cardiff City.

The Blades have now won each of their last three games on the spin, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

This upturn in form has seen Sheffield United rise to 13th place on the log after claiming 29 points from 21 games.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

With 30 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides, Sheffield United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. The hosts have picked up 23 victories in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 different occasions.

Fulham Form Guide: W-D-D-D-D

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Fulham vs Sheffield United Team News

Fulham

Nathaniel Chalobah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Terence Kongolo, Jay Stansfield and Tyrese Francois are all on the Fulham injury table and will miss Monday’s game.

Injured: Nathaniel Chalobah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Terence Kongolo, Jay Stansfield, Tyrese Francois

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

The visitors also have a host of injury concerns as John Fleck, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster, Robin Olsen and Rhy Norrington-Davies are all out of contention.

Injured: John Fleck, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster, Robin Olsen, Rhy Norrington-Davies

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dennis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle; David McGoldrick, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Fulham vs Sheffield United Prediction

While Fulham will be looking to snap their winless streak, they face a rejuvenated Sheffield United side who appear to have hit their stride this season. We expect the visitors to take the game to the hosts and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Peter P