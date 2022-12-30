Fulham vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | December 31st 2022

Fulham will host Southampton at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening in another round of the English Premier League campaign.

The home side have had an encouraging return to the English top flight and currently sit in the top half of the league table. They returned to winning ways in the league on Boxing Day with a 3-0 away win over nine-man Crystal Palace via goals from Bobby Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham sit ninth in the league table with 22 points from 16 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, have had a near-abysmal league campaign so far, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl losing his job as a result. New boss Nathan Jones has struggled to steady the ship, with the Saints losing 3-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last game.

The visitors have picked up just 12 points from 16 games this season and currently sit rock-bottom in the league standings. They will aim to begin picking up points to avoid an impending relegation battle.

Fulham vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between Fulham and Southampton. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 30 times. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have scored just one goal in their last four games in this fixture.

Only two of Fulham's six league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Two of the Saints' three league wins this season have come on the road.

Southampton have conceded 30 goals in the Premier League this season. Only newly-promoted Nottingham Forest (33) and Bournemouth (34) have conceded more.

Fulham vs Southampton Prediction

The Cottagers' latest result ended a three-game winless run in the league and they will be looking to build on that. They have, however, won just one of their last five home league games and could struggle here.

Southampton are on a four-game losing streak in the league and have won just one of their last 11 games in the competition. They have lost five of their last six away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Fulham vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fulham

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the visitors' last five matches)

