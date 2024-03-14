Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The North London outfit thrashed Aston Villa by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Cottagers slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have an impressive historical record against Fulham and have won 55 out of the 104 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 19 victories.

Fulham have lost 14 of their last 16 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their previous such victory in the competition coming by a 1-0 margin in 2013.

Tottenham Hotspur have won each of their last seven matches away from home against Fulham in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Fulham have won each of their last two London derbies in the Premier League and have never won three consecutive matches of this nature in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost only one of their last six 10 London derbies away from home in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last six such games.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have an impressive squad at their disposal and have grown in stature under Ange Postecoglou. The likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-Min can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: James Maddison to score - Yes