Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Fulham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Cottagers slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The North London outfit suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester City and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Fulham and have won 53 out of the 101 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 18 victories.

Fulham have lost 12 of their last 14 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2013.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last six away matches against Fulham and have a better record only against Aston Villa in this regard.

Fulham have won three of their six London derbies in the Premier League this season - they have never won four such matches in a single top-flight season.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last 11 London derbies away from home in the Premier League.

Fulham are looking to win three consecutive home games in the Premier League for the first time since September 2012.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have flattered to deceive this season and have a mountain to climb to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League. Antonio Conte has good players at his disposal and will need to make the most of his resources in this fixture.

Fulham have been in excellent form this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

