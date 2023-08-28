Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2023

Fulham are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on Tuesday in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Fulham come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the league. Goals from Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira and Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha for Fulham was canceled out by goals from winger Bukayo Saka and striker Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal. Fulham had Nigerian centre-back Calvin Bassey sent off in the second-half.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the league. Goals from midfielder James Maddison and Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski ensured victory for Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur have won 15 games, lost two and drawn three.

Three players have each scored a goal in the league this season for Fulham; Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Midfielder James Maddison has managed three goal contributions in three league starts for Tottenham Hotspur.

Five players have each scored a goal this season in the league for Tottenham Hotspur; James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr and Emerson Royal.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Both Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur lost their starting strikers this summer. In Fulham's case, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored 14 goals in the league for them last season, but the 28-year old moved to Al Hilal for a fee of nearly €53 million.

Fulham have not splashed the cash though; centre-back Calvin Bassey has joined from Ajax for €22.5 million, while former Wolverhampton Wanderers attackers Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore have joined the club as well. There is a feeling that Fulham might need a bit more though; especially someone to replace Mitrovic's output.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have enjoyed an excellent start to the Ange era. The Australian has them playing some really good football, and despite the club selling arguably their best ever player in Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur look well equipped under Postecoglou's leadership.

The club have not shied away from spending money, signing the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario. However, there could be more incomings, with Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson heavily linked recently.

Tottenham Hotspur should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to keep a clean sheet- yes