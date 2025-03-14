Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16 2025

Fulham take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League London derby at Craven Cottage this Sunday.

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the league table, but are only four points away from a European qualification berth. Tottenham, meanwhile, are in 13th and will want to continue to salvage their season with a strong result here.

So who will come out on top in West London this weekend?

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time Tottenham visited Craven Cottage, they came away on the wrong end of a 3-0 thumping from Fulham. In recent years, though, the Cottage has been a happy hunting ground for Spurs. Prior to last March, they'd won four league games in a row there.

Fulham will come into this game well rested. However, they did suffer a disappointing defeat last weekend, falling 2-1 to Brighton despite taking the lead through Raul Jimenez.

Tottenham, in contrast, played on Thursday evening against AZ Alkmaar. Despite lacking preparation time for this game, though, it's likely they will come in with plenty of confidence. Ange Postecoglou's side produced a vintage showing to dispatch the Dutch side 3-1, moving into the Europa League quarter-finals in the process.

While Fulham's overall form has been impressive this season, it is worth noting that Craven Cottage has not been a fortress for them. They have only won five matches there, while four of their eight defeats have come there. To add to this, they've conceded more goals at home than they have done away.

Despite their lowly league position, Tottenham have scored the second-most goals in the Premier League this season, producing 55 to date. They have drawn a blank on just five occasions, and have scored three or more goals in ten matches.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

The last time these sides faced off, the match was a closely-run contest and ended in a 1-1 draw.

This game could be just as close, as both teams have their clear strengths and weaknesses. However, Tottenham appear to be getting back to their best now, with the injury crisis that blighted them over the winter months finally coming to an end.

With the likes of James Maddison and Wilson Odobert seemingly hitting their groove, then, this could be a good weekend for Spurs, particularly given their strong record at Craven Cottage.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in 19 of Tottenham's games this season).

Tip 3: Raul Jimenez to score for Fulham - Yes (Jimenez has scored seven of his ten goals this season at home).

