Fulham vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

The pre-season is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with an impressive Fulham side in an intriguing clash at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim finished in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The away side held Rangers to a commendable 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Fulham, on the other hand, secured a 10th-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Cottagers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fulham vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

TSG Hoffenheim have never played an official game against Fulham and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

After a run of two victories on the trot in the Premier League, Fulham ended their 2022-23 league campaign on an uninspiring note and failed to win their last two matches, picking up only one point during this period.

TSG Hoffenheim played out only six draws in their 34 matches in the Bundesliga last season - only VfL Bochum played out fewer results of this nature in the competition last season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was the most prolific player for Fulham in the Premier League last season and topped the Cottagers' goalscoring charts with 14 league goals to his name.

Andrej Kramaric was TSG Hoffenheim's most effective forward last season, scoring a total of 12 goals for his side in all competitions.

Fulham vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

Fulham have made massive strides over the past year and have excellent players in their ranks. The likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best over the past year. Fulham are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Fulham vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes