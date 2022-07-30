Fulham vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips | July 31st | Club friendlies 2022

Fulham will wrap up their pre-season on Sunday when they play host to Villarreal in a friendly at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five games across competitions and will look to keep the run going.

Fulham returned to winning ways in style, seeing off Portuguese side Estoril Praia 3-1 last Sunday.

Before that, the Cottagers kicked off their pre-season with a 2-0 victory over OGC Nice on July 16 before suffering a 5-1 loss against Benfica a day later. Fulham will now look to wrap up their pre-season on a high as they prepare for a stern Premier League opener against Liverpool on June 6.

Meanwhile, Villarreal maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a slender 1-0 victory away to Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

They have now won their last three of their four pre-season friendlies so far, winning their last three. Villarreal head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, dating back to a 2-1 loss against Real Sociedad in May.

Fulham vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Fulham and Villarreal, so both teams will look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Villarreal are on a three-game winning streak, scoring five goals and conceding one.

Fulham have won two of their three pre-season friendlies, with their 5-1 loss to Benfica on July 17 being the exception.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, claiming four wins and a draw.

Fulham vs Villarreal Prediction

While Fulham will look to close out their pre-season on a high, they face the stern test of taking on a team who're on a run of five games without defeat. However, the Cottagers should make use of their home advantage and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Villarreal.

Fulham vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Fulham’s last five games).

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Fulham’s last five games).

Tip 4: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Villarreal’s last five outings).

