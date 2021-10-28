Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The English Championship returns this weekend and will see Fulham host West Bromwich Albion at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 in their last game at the weekend. An own goal from Djed Spence, a brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic and a goal from Neeskens Kebano in the second half saw Fulham run out as deserved winners.

Fulham sit second in the Championship with 29 points from 14 games. They will now be looking to extend their winning run to four games when they host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Bristol City in their last game. The win at the weekend was West Bromwich Albion's second win in their last four games and placed them right in the thick of the promotion battle.

The Baggies sit a place and a point behind their Saturday hosts in the league table. They have lost their last two away games and will be looking to end that trend when they face Fulham at the weekend.

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 86 meetings between the two teams. The home team have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won 36 times. There have been 22 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Premier League last season. The game ended 2-2.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Fulham

Fabio Carvalho, Terrence Kongolo, Joe Bryan and Ivan Cavaleiro are all out injured and will miss the game at the weekend.

Injured: Fabio Carvalho, Terrence Kongolo, Joe Bryan, Ivan Cavaleiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Alex Mowatt and Dara O'Shea are both out with injuries and will play no part in the game at the weekend. Jake Livermore has served his suspension and is expected to return to the starting XI on Saturday.

Injured: Alex Mowatt, Dara O'Shea

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi; Tom Cairney, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Matthew Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Conor Townsend, Jayson Molumby, Jake Livermore, Darnell Furlong; Karlan Grant, Matthew Phillips, Callum Robinson

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Fulham are on a three-game winning streak which has seen them score 10 goals and concede just once. The Cottagers are the highest-scoring team in the Championship at the moment.

West Bromwich Albion sit just behind Fulham in the league table but have been rather inconsistent lately with two wins and two draws in their last four games. Fulham might just win this one.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Edited by Shardul Sant