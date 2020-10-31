Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday, with both newly promoted teams still on the hunt for their first win of the season.

Alongside Liverpool, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion have conceded the most goals in the Premier League so far this season, with each side having shipped 14 goals in six games so far.

West Bromwich Albion have a couple of points more than Fulham though, with the Baggies having drawn three games compared to the Cottagers' one draw.

Last week, a late equaliser from Karlan Grant gave Slaven Bilic's side a share of the spoils against Brighton and Hove Albion. Fulham, though, lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace, as Wilfred Zaha stole the show at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

West Bromwich Albion have beaten Fulham on 36 of the previous 84 occasions that these two sides have faced each other. Fulham have won 27 times, whereas 21 games have ended in draws.

Fulham form guide: L-D-L-L-L

West Bromwich Albion form guide: D-D-L-D-L

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Kenny Tete's calf injury continues to keep him out of contention for Fulham. Another definite absentee is Aboubakar Kamara, who was sent off against Crystal Palace last week, and is suspended for this game.

Injuries: Kenny Tete

Suspensions: Aboubakar Kamara

West Bromwich Albion will continue to miss Wales international striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who is still injured, and will not be available for this game.

Injured: Hal Robson-Kanu

Suspended: None

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted Lineups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Andre-Franck Zambo-Anguissa, Mario Lemina; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro; Aleksandar Mitrovic

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Jake Livermore, Conor Gallagher, Filip Krovinovic; Matheus Pereira, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

West Bromwich Albion have, so far, given a better account of themselves on their return to the Premier League than Fulham have. The Fulham defence has just not looked capable of being robust enough at the level required in the Premier League.

It is for that reason that we are predicting a narrow West Bromwich Albion win at Craven Cottage on Monday night. If they win, it will be the Baggies's first win in the Premier League win in more than 30 months.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 West Bromwich Albion