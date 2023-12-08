Fulham vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham take on David Moyes' West Ham United side in an intriguing clash at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham vs West Ham United Preview

Fulham are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers thrashed Nottingham Forest by a stunning 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Hammers stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fulham vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 51 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 32 victories.

Fulham have lost five of their last six matches against West Ham United in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin on New Year's Day in 2014.

West Ham United have won a total of 16 matches against Fulham in the Premier League - they have better records only against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight.

Fulham are winless in their last 11 London derbies in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Chelsea in January this year.

Fulham have lost 10 of their last 13 matches played out on a Sunday in the Premier League.

Fulham vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have come into their own under David Moyes this season and will be intent on securing a European spot this season. Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse found the back of the net against Tottenham Hotspur and will look to replicate their heroics this weekend.

Fulham can be a lethal team on their day and were at their best in their midweek game against Nottingham Forest. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 West Ham United

Fulham vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes