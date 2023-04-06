Fulham vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers slumped to a shocking 5-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and have a point to prove going into this game.

Fulham vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 50 of the 106 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 32 victories.

Since their 2-1 victory against West Ham United in 2014, Fulham have lost four of their last five games against the Hammers in the Premier League.

West Ham United have picked up only five points from London derbies in the Premier League so far this season - the lowest among teams from the city.

West Ham United have won seven of their 12 away games against Fulham in the Premier League - their best away record against a single opponent in the competition.

Fulham have won three London derbies in the Premier League this season and could secure four such victories in a single top-flight campaign for the first time in their history.

Fulham vs West Ham United Prediction

Fulham have stepped up to the plate but have struggled with Aleksandar Mitrovic in their ranks over the past week. The Cottagers have a robust squad at their disposal and will be intent on fighting for a place in Europe this year.

West Ham United have endured a dismal campaign so far and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Fulham are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 West Ham United

Fulham vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes

