Fulham vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022

Fulham will welcome local rivals West Ham United to Craven Cottage in a friendly game on Saturday.

Fulham are playing their first game since their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in November. They will resume their Premier League campaign next week with a game against Crystal Palace on 26 December.

West Ham United played a couple of friendlies in the international break before this clash, defeating Cambridge United 4-2 earlier this month and overcoming Udinese 3-1 last Saturday.

Goals from Saïd Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini, and Michail Antonio helped them defeat the Serie A team. Saïd Benrahma was also on the scoresheet in the 4-2 win over Cambridge and will be looking to continue that form here.

Fulham vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two London-based rivals have crossed paths 106 times across all competitions. The visitors have been the better team in these games with 50 wins to their name. The hosts have defeated the Hammers 32 times while the spoils have been shared 24 times between the two sides.

The hosts are winless in their last five games against the visitors, suffering four defeats in that period. They suffered a 3-1 defeat in an away game when the two teams met in October in the Premier League.

Fulham have failed to score in three of their last five games against the visitors.

The hosts are winless in their last three games, suffering two defeats in that period.

Fulham have seen over 2.5 goals in 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions.

West Ham have suffered three defeats in their last six away games, failing to score in three games during that period.

Fulham vs West Ham United Prediction

The Cottagers have won just one of their last five games at home and might struggle here. They have not been able to defeat West Ham in their last five meetings and will need to produce a solid performance in this match.

West Ham United @WestHam Antonio and Bowen combine to close out yesterday's win 🤝 Antonio and Bowen combine to close out yesterday's win 🤝 https://t.co/D0irMfQJgV

West Ham scored six goals in their two friendly games last week and are likely to capitalize on Fulham's lack of game time this month to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 West Ham United

Fulham vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: West Ham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Saïd Benrahma to score anytime - Yes

