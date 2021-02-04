Fulham vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United have an outside chance of cracking into the top four with a win when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.

Fulham and West Ham United are two teams with entirely different things on their mind as they go to battle on Saturday. Scott Parker's Fulham are reeling and have not been able to get anything out of their recent games than some hard-fought draws.

They were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City on Wednesday as James Maddison ran riot at the King Power Stadium. Fulham's last win came towards the end of November against the Foxes. They haven't won any of their last Premier League matches, losing four and drawing six in the process.

West Ham United will be pumped as they walk into Craven Cottage after beating Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park thanks to a brace from new loan signing Jesse Lingard. West Ham United, who have 38 points from 22 matches, are now just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool on the Premier League table.

David Moyes' Hammers have lost just one of their last 10 matches and that was against Liverpool. Theirs is a side that's brimming with confidence and they ought to believe that a struggling Fulham will be there for the taking.

Fulham vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Fulham and West Ham United have clashed a total of 104 times till date. West Ham United have been the superior side, winning 49 times while the Cottagers have won 32 games. 23 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season in November and West Ham got the win thanks to a second-half stoppage time goal from Tomas Soucek.

Fulham form guide: L-L-D-D-L

West Ham United form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Fulham vs West Ham United Team News

Fulham

Disappointing result and nothing worse watching and not being with the boys in these tough few weeks... I believe we’ll turn a corner because we worked to hard last season to get this club back to where it deserves to be for us not to!! Stick with us 👊🏼🖤 — Tom Cairney (@ThomasCairney) February 3, 2021

As for Fulham, Terence Kongolo has returned to training but is still a little while away from featuring. The same applies for Tom Cairney. Scott Parker does not have any fresh injury concerns.

Injuries: Terence Kongolo, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Arthur Masuaku is the only absentee for David Moyes' side. Michail Antonio played a big role in their win against Aston Villa and newcomer Jesse Lingard is expected to keep his place after a sensational debut performance.

Injuries: Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Fulham vs West Ham United Predicted Lineups

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen; Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson; Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Ademola Lookman

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Angelo Creswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio

Fulham vs West Ham United Prediction

Fulham are winless in ten games and just do not seem to have the quality to stop a West Ham side that keep getting better and better.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 West Ham United