Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2023

Sixth-placed Fulham will entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Friday.

The hosts have seen an uptick in their recent league games and are on a three-game unbeaten run, winning the last two games. They met Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday and recorded a 1-0 win thanks to a late goal from substitute Manor Solomon. The win helped them leapfrog Brighton to secure sixth place in the league table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers saw their winning run come to an end after two games as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to 17th-placed Bournemouth. It was their second defeat in four league games and they remain in 15th place in the league standings.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 95 times in all competitions with their first meeting dating back to 1907. The visitors have a better record in these meetings with 45 wins to their name. The hosts have picked up 26 wins and 24 games have ended in draws.

The last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals and the reverse fixture in August ended in a goalless draw.

Wolves have kept a clean sheet in their last four matches against Fulham in all competitions.

Wolves are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 matches against Fulham in all competitions.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three Premier League games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins in a row.

Fulham have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four home games in the Premier League, recording wins in these games as well.

Fulham's last win at home against the visitors in the Premier League came in 2012.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The Cottagers have seen an uptick in form in their recent games and will be hopeful of a solid outing at home. They have just one win to their name against the visitors in all competitions since 2015.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring just 17 goals in 23 games. The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw and, considering the recent history between them, we expect this game to end in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Fulham 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5

