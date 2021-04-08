Fulham vs Wolves prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham host Wolves in the Premier League on Friday, with both sides in dire need of a win.

Scott Parker's side have lost three games on the trot, which has put their survival chances in jeopardy. Fulham are currently 18th in the league, three points off safety, but having played a game more than Newcastle in 17th.

Parker will know that his side need a win against a stuttering Wolves side if they are to have any hopes of staying up this season.

As for Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have also suffered in recent weeks, having not won any of their last five games.

Wolves have lost back-to-back games which has seen them fall to 14th in the Premier League. A win on Friday would take Nuno's side to 12th in the table.

Both sides are in terrible form which should make for an interesting clash.

Fulham vs Wolves Head-to-Head

Wolves have dominated the recent Premier League head-to-head record between the two sides. They are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Fulham, winning three of those fixtures.

Wolves beat Fulham 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Fulham Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Wolves Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Fulham vs Wolves Team News

Raul Jimenez is still a huge miss for Wolves

Fulham

Scott Parker will have a relatively full-strength side to choose from for the game on Friday.

Ademola Lookman is doubtful for the game due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, club captain Tom Cairney is still out with a knee injury he picked up earlier this year.

Injured: Tom Cairney

Doubtful: Ademola Lookman

Suspended: None

Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo will be sweating on the fitness of Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho after he picked up a groin strain last week.

Brazilian defender Marcal is still out due to a groin injury, while Willy Boly tested positive for COVID-19 and is out indefinitely. Wolves also confirmed that Portuguese wing-back Jonny is out for the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Star forward Raul Jimenez is still unavailable after suffering a head injury last year.

Injured: Jonny, Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, Marcal

Doubtful: Joao Moutinho

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Wolves Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Antonee Robinson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Kenny Tete; Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed; Ivan Cavaleiro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby Reid; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Wolves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rayan Ait Nouri, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo; Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker; Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto; Willian Jose

Fulham vs Wolves Prediction

Both teams have been in terrible form of late, but Wolves have shown that they have the quality to get past Fulham.

We predict a tight game with Wolves coming out on top.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Wolves