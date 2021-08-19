Furth vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Furth will play their first home game since returning to Bundesliga on Saturday against Arminia Bielefeld at the Trolli-Arena.

In what is only their second-ever campaign in the German top-flight, the Cloverleaves were served a baptism of fire on the opening weekend.

Stuttgart handed out a 5-1 drubbing in their first league game since 2013, with midfielder Jamie Leweling pulling a late consolation for the promoted side in stoppage time.

However, they'll be hoping to make a mark in front of their home fans, who've been waiting to see this moment for almost a decade.

Die Arminen were held to a goalless stalemate on matchday one of the 2021-22 season by Freiburg at home and will look to secure all three points on Saturday.

A promoted side themselves last season, the Blues managed to stay afloat after staving off the relegation zone by two points. Frank Kramer's side will be looking to retain top-flight status for another year.

Furth vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-To-Head

There have been 23 clashes between the sides before, with Arminia winning on 10 occasions, including their most recent in February 2020.

Furth have beaten them only six times, the last of which came almost three years ago.

Für das Spiel in Fürth fehlt weiterhin nur Sebastian Vasiliadis.#SGFDSC — DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) August 19, 2021

Furth Form Guide (all competitions): L-L

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): D-W

Furth vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Furth

Simon Asta, Max Christiansen, Robin Kehr and Elias Kratzer all missed the opening weekend through injuries and there's no official confirmation that any of them have returned. So manager Stefan Leitl is likely going to be without the quartet again. Jessic Ngankam remains a long-term absentee due to a cruciate ligament injury.

New signing Jeremy Dudziak has started training with the rest of the squad and may feature off the bench on Saturday.

Injured: Simon Asta, Max Christiansen, Robin Kehr, Elias Kratzer, Jessic Ngankam

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Unser Neu-Fürther direkt in Action!



Jeremy #Dudziak ist heute mit dem #Kleeblatt in die neue Trainingswoche gestartet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F9GRZgNh38 — SPVGG GREUTHER FÜRTH (@kleeblattfuerth) August 17, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld

Experienced defender Mike van der Hoorn came off the bench in the last match and will be pushing for a start here. So will new signing Guilherme Ramos.

He was an unused substitute in the opening weekend against Freiburg and will be raring to get his first minutes in Bielefeld colors.

Sebastian Vasiliadis is the only player missing from the match due to an ankle injury

Injured: Sebastian Vasiliadis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Furth vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Furth (3-5-2): Sascha Burchert; Gideon Jung, Maximilian Bauer, Justin Hoogman; Marco Meyerhofer, Nils Seufert, Paul Seguin, Julian Green, Luca Itter; Havar Nielsen, Branimir Hrgota.

Arminia Bielefeld (4-1-2-1-2): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Manuel Prietl; Fabian Kunze, Alessandro Schopf; Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos, Bryan Lasme.

Furth vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Furth will be looking to bounce back in front of the home fans but Bielefeld have some experience under their belt now to see the promoted side out.

Prediction: Furth 1-2 Arminia Bielefeld

