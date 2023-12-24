Future vs Pyramids Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th December 2023

Future will take on Pyramids at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (Dubai) in the Egyptian Super Cup on Monday.

Future vs Pyramids Preview

Four teams will be participating in this year’s edition instead of the usual two teams, in a two-game format starting with the semi-finals. Future FC, who finished fourth in the 2022-23 Egyptian Premier League, earned qualification for the Super Cup following the exclusion of third-placed Zamalek.

MOF are making their debut and will hope to replicate their league form as well as their brilliant performance in Africa on the Super Cup stage. Future are second-placed with seven points in Group A of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup and are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage. They lost their last two games against Pyramids.

Pyramids are yet to win the Egyptian Super Cup but have been runners-up once. They lost the previous edition to 13-time winners Al Ahly, who are top favourites for this year’s competition. Pyramids are making their second appearance in the Super Cup and will be eying another final – back-to-back.

The Cairo-based team finished second behind champions Al Ahly in the 2022-23 Egyptian Premier League to qualify for the Super Cup. Pyramids have been struggling of late, notably in the CAF Champions League, where they sit bottom of Group A with four points after four matches. However, they boast three wins over Future in the sides’ last five clashes.

Future vs Pyramids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Future have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Pyramids in all competitions.

Future have won four times and lost once in their last five matches played away from home.

Future have scored three goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

Pyramids have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches away from home.

Future have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Pyramids.

Future vs Pyramids Prediction

Future are in search of their first win over Pyramids since August 2022 when they humbled them 1-0 in league action. Both teams have met eight times, with Future winning twice and Pyramids thrice while three games ended in draws.

Pyramids boast an eye-catching forward line, including South Africa international Fagrie Lakay - the club’s 2022-23 top scorer with nine goals. Mostafa Fathi scored eight times while Walid El-Kharti and Ramadan Sobhi provided nine and eight assists respectively.

Pyramids come into the match as the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Future 1-3 Pyramids

Future vs Pyramids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pyramids to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pyramids to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Future to score - Yes

