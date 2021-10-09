Gabon vs Angola prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Gabon invite Angola to the Stade de Franceville in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action on Monday.

The two sides met at Estádio 11 de Novembro on Friday. In that reverse fixture, Angola found the back of the net for the first time in the second round of the qualifying fixture to record a thumping 3-1 win.

The hosts are now the only winless side in Group F and will be hoping to earn their first win of the campaign in this home game.

Gabon vs Angola Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between the two teams across all competitions. Of the 12 games, three have been World Cup qualifying fixtures and Angola are unbeaten in those with two wins and a draw.

Overall, the visitors held the upper hand in this encounter with six wins, while two games have ended in a win for the hosts. Both of those meetings have come in the AFCON qualifiers for the 2014 and 2019 editions.

Before their game on Friday, which ended in a 3-1 win, the two sides met in a AFCON 2021 qualifier in March, a game that ended in a 2-0 win for Angola.

Gabon form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Angola form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Gabon vs Angola Team News

Gabon

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts at the moment and the entire squad that traveled to Angola on Friday should be available for this home game as well.

David Patrick Sambissa got permission from FIFA to represent the Panthers, but did not make an appearance in the previous game. He could make his debut here.

SAMBISSA JOUERA DÉSORMAIS POUR LE GABON.La FIFA vient de valider la demande de la Fédération Gabonaise de Football ( FEGAFOOT) du joueur David Patrick Sambissa de jouer pour l'équipe nationale du Gabon.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Angola

There are no injury or suspension concerns among the 28-man squad announced by head coach Pedro Goncalves for the two games against Gabon this month.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gabon vs Angola Predicted XI

Gabon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Mezui; Anthony Oyono, Junior Assoumou Akué, Lloyd Palun, Johan Obiang; Gueler Kanga, Mario Lemina, Biyogho Poko, Denis Bouanga; Aaron Boupendza, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Angola Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Marques; Inacio Miguel, Jonathan Buatu, Kialonda Gaspar, To Carneiro; Fredy, Mario, Estrela, Ary Papel; Zito Luvumbo, Érico Castro.

Gabon vs Angola Prediction

It is expected that Gabon will put up a fight against Angola in their home game and, despite a big win for Angola in the reverse fixture, we expect this game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Gabon 1-1 Angola

