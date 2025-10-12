Gabon vs Burundi Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025   

Gabon will entertain Burundi at Stade de Franceville in the FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday. The hosts are in a tough two-horse race while the visitors have nothing more at stake in the competition.

Gabon vs Burundi Preview

Gabon fought tooth and nail to snatch a crucial away win against Gambia (4-3) on matchday nine. That precious victory keeps the hosts in the second spot in Group F with 22 points – one point behind the leaders Cote D’Ivoire (23). Both are the only teams still in contention for the group’s World Cup ticket. The other four teams have been eliminated.

Les Panthères will make history if they qualify, as it would be their first appearance at the FIFA World Cup. However, the journey remains long and rocky. Gabon are favored to beat Burundi, but that success would mean nothing if Cote D’Ivoire defeat Kenya in Abidjan.

Burundi have lost their last three matches in Group F, with the previous being a home defeat against Kenya on matchday nine. The visitors boast three wins and one draw, alongside five losses. They sit fifth on 10 points and have been eliminated. Burundi lost at home in the reverse fixture against Gabon 2-1.

Les Hirondelles will be facing a Gabonese team void of the services of talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who conceded a red card in their previous match. Aubameyang helped Gabon immensely in their previous game, scoring all four goals, as Les Panthères saw off the challenge of Gambia (4-3).

Gabon vs Burundi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gabon have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games against Burundi in all competitions.

Gabon have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Gabon have scored 14 goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Burundi have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Gabon have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Burundi have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Gabon – W-D-W-W-L, Burundi – L-L-L-D-W.

Gabon vs Burundi Prediction

Gabon have one mission, and that is claiming maximum points over Burundi, and thereafter, their fate will no longer be in their hands.

Burundi may not be eying a win in Franceville but a good performance will be satisfactory no matter the scoreline.

Gabon should win based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Gabon 4-1 Burundi

Gabon vs Burundi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gabon to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gabon to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Burundi to score - Yes

