Gabon vs Congo DR Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2023

Gabon will welcome Congo DR to the Stade de Franceville in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday.

The hosts are at the top of the Group I table with seven points. The visitors are in last place in the table, trailing the hosts by just three points. So, both spots from the group are still up for grabs.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in the qualifying campaign in their previous outing, falling to a 1-0 away loss to Sudan. The visitors suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the competition and are unbeaten in their last two games.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Mauritania in their previous outing. Cédric Bakambu, who scored their only goal of the game, was sent off in the second half and is suspended for the match.

Gabon vs Congo DR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Central African rivals have squared off seven times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with three wins, while the visitors have just one win to their name. Three meetings between them have ended in draws.

The visitors have failed to score in six of their seven meetings against the hosts, who have failed to score in three games.

The hosts are unbeaten in four of their last five games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in four of their last five home games as well, though they have just one win in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 5-2 in the competition thus far, though the hosts have the superior defensive record, conceding just once.

Gabon vs Congo DR Prediction

The Panthers have suffered just one defeat in their last five games. They have suffered just one defeat against the visitors and will be the favorites at home. They have scored just twice in the qualifiers thus far and will look to improve upon their goalscoring record.

The Leopards have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games. They have scored and conceded five goals in four games thus far. They have failed to score in six of their seven meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the hosts' poor goalscoring record in the competition thus far and the visitors' recent record against the hosts, we expect the two teams to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Gabon 1-1 Congo DR

Gabon vs Congo DR Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

