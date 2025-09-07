Gabon vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025 

Gabon will invite Cote d'Ivoire to Franceville Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Both teams have won six of their seven qualifiers thus far, with the visitors having a one-point lead at the top of the Group F standings.
The hosts extended their winning streak in the qualifiers to five games last week with a 4-0 away triumph over Seychelles. Denis Bouanga bagged a hat-trick and Yannis M'Bemba added the fourth goal in the 89th minute.
Les Éléphants recorded a third consecutive 1-0 win in the qualifiers last week as Vakoun Issouf Bayo's third-minute strike helped them overcome Burundi at home.
Gabon vs Cote d'Ivoire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 17 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 10 wins. Les Panthères have four wins, and three games have ended in draws.
- Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- They have been evenly matched in three World Cup qualifying meetings thus far, with one win apiece.
- They met in the reverse fixture in June 2024, and the visitors recorded a 1-0 win.
- Notably, the Elephants are unbeaten in their last six away meetings against the hosts, while keeping clean sheets.
- Les Panthères have outscored the visitors 16-15 in seven games in the qualifiers thus far.
- The hosts have registered just one win against the Elephants in the 21st century.
- The visitors have lost just one of their away games in the World Cup qualifiers since 2004.
- The hosts have scored at least three goals in three of their last four qualifiers.
Gabon vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction
Les Panthères head into the match on a four-game winning streak in the qualifiers, scoring 12 goals while keeping two clean sheets. Notably, their only win against the visitors in the 21st century was registered away from home in 2017.
Les Éléphants have won six of their last seven qualifiers thus far while keeping clean sheets. Their last competitive loss was registered on their travels in the AFCON qualifiers in November against Zambia.
The visitors have a good recent record in this fixture and recorded a win in the reverse fixture, which remains Gabon's only loss in the ongoing qualifying campaign. With that in mind, we back the Elephants to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Gabon 1-2 Cote d'Ivoire
Gabon vs Cote d'Ivoire Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cote d'Ivoire to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes