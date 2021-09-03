Gabon vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier 

The Panthers of Gabon will trade tackles with the Pharoahs of Egypt in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 loss away to Libya on Wednesday. Ali Salam and Salad Al Wafarli scored in either half to help Libya complete the comeback victory after Andre Poko had given Gabon the lead.

Egypt secured a narrow 1-0 win over Angola on the same day. Mohamed Kafsha's first-half penalty was enough to give the north Africans all three points.

pic.twitter.com/U6tYCYYAEJ — Fédération Gabonaise de Football - FEGAFOOT (@fegafoot_gabon) September 1, 2021

That win helped them climb up to second spot in Group F. Gabon are one place below them, although they have yet to pick up a point.

Gabon vs Egypt Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on three previous occasions and Egypt have a 100% record with three wins from three.

They last met competitively at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations when the Pharoahs were emphatic in a 4-0 victory.

The visitors are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run and have not lost a game since being eliminated by South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on home turf. Gabon have lost three of their last five matches.

Gabon form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Egypt form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Gabon vs Egypt Team News

Gabon

Coach Patrice Abreu called up 25 players to prosecute the qualifiers against Libya and Egypt for Gabon. The squad is headlined by Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Egypt

Coach Hossam El Badry called up 21 players for the games against Angola and Gabon. The squad is made up almost entirely of players plying their trade in the Egyptian Premier League, with only two exceptions.

Notable absentees are skipper and talisman Mo Salah and Mohamed Elneny who have been restricted from traveling by their respective clubs Liverpool and Arsenal. This is due to Egypt being on the United Kingdom's 'red list' for COVID-19 protocols. All Premier League clubs agreed not to release players for international matches in countries on the red list.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny

Gabon vs Egypt Predicted XI

Gabon Predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Mezui (gk); Bruno Manga, Junior Akue, Johann Obiang; Andre Poko, Mario Lemina, Guelor Kanga, Denis Bouanga, Lloyd Palun; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jim Allevinah

Egypt Predicted XI (4-5-1): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ahmed El Fatouh Ahmed Hegazi, Mahmoud Attia, Baher El Mohamady; Magdi Kafhsa, Ahmed Sayed, Hussein El Shahat, Tarek Hamed, Amr El Soulia; Mohamed Sherif

Gabon vs Egypt Prediction

Gabon are one of the most inconsistent sides in the African game and despite possession quality players, the Central Africans have failed to match expectations.

Egypt's fine run of form has been built on a defensively resolute backline. However, the quality available to Gabon means that they might likely find the back of the net in a narrow defeat.

Prediction: Gabon 1-2 Egypt

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Shardul Sant