Gabon vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024 

Gabon host Gambia at the Stade de Franceville on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to pick themselves up after a setback in their last outing. Having begun their qualifier campaign with consecutive wins over Kenya and Burundi, Gabon's momentum was punctured following a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast on Friday.

Seko Fofana scored the only goal of the game in the 36th minute and it was enough to down the Panthers, who could not recover from the first-half deficit.

With six points in three games, Thierry Mouyouma's side are currently in second position in Group F, three behind their conquerors Ivory Coast. The central African side will aim to remain on their coattails by bouncing back to winning ways this week.

Gambia, though, may not make it easy for them, especially after their last win. The Scorpions crushed Seychelles 5-1 at home on matchday three for their first victory in the campaign, having lost to Burundi and Ivory Coast in their previous two qualifiers.

Ranked 130th in the world, Johnny McKinstry's side are in fifth position, one above the winless Seychelles, with three points in the bag. More importantly, the West African side ended their six-game winless run in all competitions, having lost their last five.

Gabon vs Gambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the sides in the past, with Gabon winning once in the fixture and losing twice.

When the sides last met in November 2020 for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the side playing at home won 2-1 on both occasions.

After back-to-back wins, the Panthers are winless in their next three clashes.

Having beaten Seychelles in their last game, the Scorpions are looking to register consecutive wins for the first time in a year.

Gabon are ranked 84th in the world. Their West African rivals are a further 46 places below them.

Gabon vs Gambia Prediction

The Panthers are the stronger side on paper, having started their campaign on a brighter note. They also have the home advantage to rely on. By contrast, their opponents have gotten their campaign off on a shaky note, though a 5-1 demolition of the Seychelles showed what the side are capable of.

We expect a close encounter here, but the home team should be able to prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Gabon 2-1 Gambia

Gabon vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gabon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes