Gabon vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Gabon will welcome Kenya to Stade de Franceville for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (November 16th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Guinea in an international friendly last month. Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy broke the deadlock in the 35th minute for the hosts while Aaron Boupendza drew the game level from the spot just past the hour-mark to help Gabon secure a draw.

Kenya, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 2-2 friendly draw against Russia in their last game. Aleksandr Sobolev opened the scoring for the Europeans in the eighth minute but first half goals from Anthony Akumu and Masoud Juma saw the Harambee Stars go into the break ahead. Ivan Oblyakov stepped off the bench to score the equalizer just five minutes after coming on and with one minute to go.

Kenya will now turn their focus back to competitive action as they begin their quest to qualify for a maiden FIFA World Cup. They have been drawn alongside Gabon, Seychelles, Burundi, Gambia and Ivory Coast in Group F.

Gabon vs Kenya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Gabon lead 2-1.

Their most recent clash came in March 2001 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Four of Gabon's last five games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Kenya's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Five of Gabon's last six competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Gabon vs Kenya Prediction

Ivory Coast are the firm favorites to top this group and advance to the 2026 World Cup. Gabon and Kenya are among the sides who can finish as runners-up for a potential spot in the interconfederation playoffs.

There is also the possiblity of both sides potentially qualifying directly as group winners if the Elephants fail to step up to the plate. Kenya will be full of confidence following their surprise draw with Russia in a friendly last month while Gabon have failed to win any of their last four games.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Gabon 1-1 Kenya

Gabon vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw