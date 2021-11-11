Gabon vs Libya prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Gabon lock horns with Libya at the Stade de Franceville on Friday as they make a last-ditch effort to secure a spot in the next round of the African FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts have had just one win in their second-round campaign so far, with that victory coming against Angola last month. They are currently third in the Group F standings with four points, while Libya are second with six points.

Egypt are almost guaranteed a spot in the next round but Gabon will aim to end the campaign with their heads held high as the two sides clash on Tuesday.

Gabon vs Libya Head-to-Head

The two sides have met four times across all competitions, with three meetings coming in FIFA World Cup qualifiers and just one being a friendly game.

The fixture has always produced decisive results with one win for the hosts and three for the visitors. They last met at Martyrs of February Stadium in September, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for the Mediterranean Knights.

Gabon form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Libya form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Gabon vs Libya Team News

Gabon

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Les Panthères ahead of the upcoming qualifying fixtures. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead the lineup after he picked up an assist in their only win of the campaign last time around.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Libya

The visiting side are also free from injury and suspension concerns for this game and will be looking to spoil Gabon's party by not going down without a fight.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gabon vs Libya Predicted XI

Gabon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Mezui; Anthony Oyono, Junior Assoumou Akué, Lloyd Palun, Johan Obiang; Gueler Kanga, Mario Lemina, Biyogho Poko, Denis Bouanga; Aaron Boupendza, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Libya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Muhammad Nashnoush; Sanad Al Ouarfali, Tahir Bin Amir, Ahmed Kamal El Trbi, Ali Salama; Muaid Ellafi, Ali Musrati, Mohammed Salih Ali; Hamdou Elhouni, Mohamed Zubya, Muad Eisay

Gabon vs Libya Prediction

Libya have had Gabon's number in their encounters so far. Gabon are reliant on their attacking might in the qualifying campaign but have conceded six goals.

When the two sides go head-to-head on Friday, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome as Libya might prove too much to handle for the hosts.

Prediction: Gabon 1-1 Libya

