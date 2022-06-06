Gabon vs Mauritania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Gabon host Mauritania at the Stade de Franceville in Franceville on Wednesday for a clash in Group I of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Both teams started off their campaign with a win on the opening day and occupy the top two positions in the group.

Mauritania saw off Sudan 3-0, courtesy of a double from Aboubakar Kamara coupled with another goal from Abdallahi Mahmoud.

Gabon, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 victory over DR Congo as Shavy Babicka's first-half strike was enough for the Panthers to secure all three points.

Mauritania have qualified for the last two editions of the tournament, their only two participations in history, and the Lions of Chinguitti are now looking to make it three appearances in a row.

The Panthers returned to the AFCON championship earlier this year after a hiatus in 2019, going out in the round of 16 to Burkina Faso on penalties.

Gabon vs Mauritania Head-To-Head

Gabon are winless in both their matches against Mauritania, losing their first encounter 2-0 in a March 2016 friendly before a 1-1 draw in January this year in another friendly.

Gabon Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Mauritania Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Gabon vs Mauritania Team News

Gabon

The Panthers were dominated by Congo despite a 1-0 win but head coach Patrice Neveu is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his lineup for the clash here.

Shavy Babicka scored on his international debut for the side and will be eager to add more to his tally.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mauritania

The Lions of Chinguitti convincingly beat Sudan last time and there's little reason for Amir Abdou to tweak his starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gabon vs Mauritania Predicted XI

Gabon (4-2-3-1): Jean-Noël Amonome; Anthony Oyono, Alex Moucketou-Moussounda, Aaron Appindangoyé, David Sambissa; Medwin Biteght, André Biyogo Poko; Shavy Babicka, Guélor Kanga, Louis Ameka; Axel Méyé.

Mauritania (4-3-3): Babacar Diop; Ibrahima Keita, Mohamed Dellahi Yali, Lamine Ba, Aly Abeid; El Hadji Ba, Idrissa Thiam, Bodda Mouhsine; Aboubakar Kamara, Hemeya Tanjy, Mouhamed Soueid.

Gabon vs Mauritania Prediction

Both teams are on a good run of form, making it a tough fixture to predict.

Gabon are unbeaten in their last three home games but Mauritania have shown surprisingly good attacking shape lately, making them a menacing outfit.

We're predicting an intense 1-1 draw.

Prediction: Gabon 1-1 Mauritania

