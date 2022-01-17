Gabon vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

As we inch closer to the conclusion of group stage fixtures at the 2021 AFCON, Morocco face Gabon at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Tuesday.

Morocco have already booked their spot in the knockout stage, thanks to two wins in two games. They improved upon their 1-0 win over Ghana in the second game as they overcame Comoros 2-0.

Gabon are second in the Group C standings and need to avoid a loss at all costs here as even one point will secure a second-placed finish as third-placed Ghana have one point from their two games and face last-placed Comoros in their final group stage fixture.

Gabon vs Morocco Head-to-Head

The two teams have gone head-to-head 18 times across all competitions. The Atlas Lions lead 9-6 in wins while three games have ended in draws.

The bulk of the games in this fixture have been AFCON or FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with the two sides meeting in a friendly encounter just five times.

They have met in the AFCON finals just once so far, with Gabon recording a 3-2 win in the group stage fixture of the 2012 edition.

Gabon form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): D-W

Morocco form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): W-W

Gabon vs Morocco Team News

Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé and Mario Lemina have tested negative for COVID-19 but will need a clearance from CAF before they can make their first appearance in the competition.

Gilchrist Nguema, Sidney Obissa and Lloyd Palun tested positive before the game against Ghana and are expected to miss the final group stage game because of self-isolation protocols.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé, Mario Lemina

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Gilchrist Nguema, Sidney Obissa, Lloyd Palun

Morocco

Morocco have a fully fit squad for the game for the first time in this competition but Ayman Barkok awaits clearance from CAF before joining up with the rest of the squad for this promising game.

Injured: Badr Benoun

Doubtful: Aymen Barkok

Suspended: None

Gabon vs Morocco Predicted XI

Gabon Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Noël Amonome; Anthony Oyono, Bruno Ecuele Manga, David Sambissa; Louis Ameka Autchanga, André Biyogo Poko, Serge-Junior Martinsson Ngouali, Johann Obiang; Jim Allevinah; Denis Bouanga, Aaron Boupendza

Morocco Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Tarik Tissoudali; Sofyan Amrabat; Faycal Fajr, Munir El Haddadi, Sofiane Boufal, Imran Louza; Zakaria Aboukhlal

Gabon vs Morocco Prediction

Morocco are unbeaten in their two games so far and are yet to concede a goal. Gabon had less than 50% possession in both their games so far and have only recorded five shots on target.

Morocco are on a great run of form at the moment and they should be able to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Gabon 0-1 Morocco

Edited by Peter P