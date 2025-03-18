Gabon vs Seychelles Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th March 2025

Gabon host Seychelles at the Stade de Franceville in Franceville on Thursday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to take another step closer to a historic qualification. After opening their campaign with back-to-back wins over Kenya and Burundi, the Panthers fell to a 1-0 loss against Ivory Coast, but picked themselves up to win 3-2 over Gambia on matchday four.

With three wins and nine points in the bag, Thierry Mouyouma's side are in second position in Group F, behind only Ivory Coast (10 points). As things stand, Gabon are heading into the second round, but have a few chances to leapfrog the Elephants into first position.

By contrast, Seychelles are rock-bottom in the table without a single point as they've lost all their qualifying games thus far. Scoring just twice but conceding 22 goals, the island side have been one of the worst-performing teams of the campaign thus far.

Ranked a lowly 201st in the FIFA World Rankings, the Pirates began their campaign with a crushing 9-0 loss to Ivory Coast before a five-goal drubbing by Kenya. It was Gambia's turn to humiliate Seychelles as the former won 5-1. Burundi piled more misery on Seychelles' campaign by inflicting a 3-1 loss in their last qualifier.

Gabon vs Seychelles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this is the first official clash between the sides in history.

Seychelles have lost all their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games so far - Eswatini, Somalia, Chad and Sao Tome and Principe are the only other teams with that unwanted distinction.

With 22 goals conceded, Seychelles have the worst defensive record of any side in the qualifiers right now.

At 201st in the FIFA World Rankings, Seychelles are one of the lowest-ranked sides in the world, but Gabon are in 84th position.

Gabon vs Seychelles Prediction

Seychelles have been one of the worst sides in these qualifiers so far, lacking inherent quality and letting their opponents just walk all over them with meek displays.

Gabon will be excited ahead of this encounter, and rightfully so. The Panthers are set to thrash their visitors.

Prediction: Gabon 4-0 Seychelles

Gabon vs Seychelles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gabon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

