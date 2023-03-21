Gabon vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2023

Gabon and Sudan will meet twice this month for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, starting on Thursday at the Stade de Franceville in Franceville.

The Panthers are currently second to Mauritania in Group I on goal difference as both sides have accumulated four points in two games.

Patrice Neveu's side beat DR Congo 1-0 in their opening game before securing a drab goalless draw against Mauritania.

Sudan, meanwhile, are just a point below Gabon in third place. They lost their opening game 3-0 to Mauritania but recovered to beat DR Congo 2-1 in their next game.

Both sides are aiming to reach the Nations Cup tournament for the second time in a row, having participated in the 2021 edition.

Gabon vs Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Gabon are unbeaten against Sudan in three previous meetings, winning twice.

Following a 0-0 draw in their very first clash in January 2012, the Panthers beat the Secretarybirds 4-0 in a 2015 friendly. In 2016, Gabon triumphed 2-1 over Sudan in a 2016 AFCON qualifying match.

Sudan have failed to win their last seven games, losing their most recent two.

Gabon are unbeaten in their last nine games.

Gabon have kept a clean sheet in both their qualifying matches so far, a record shared with Cameroon, Algeria, Mauritania and Tunisia right now.

Sudan have conceded four goals in the qualifiers so far. Only Sao Tome and Principe (15) and Eswatini (5) have shipped in more goals.

Gabon have scored three goals in each of their last two games, winning both (a pair of 3-1 wins vs Guinea-Bissau and Niger).

Gabon vs Sudan Prediction

Gabon, ranked 49 places above Sudan, have managed to find ways to score even without their star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who announced his retirement from international football in May last year.

Denis Bouanga, Aaron Boupendza and Jim Allevinah have all been called up for this month's double-header and make up for some excellent options in attack.

While Sudan also boast a strong attacking unit, their defense has been fragile, conceding eight goals in their last three international matches.

This could come to hurt them in Gabon, with the hosts expected to capitalize on their weak backline and seal all three points.

Prediction: Gabon 2-1 Sudan

Gabon vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gabon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes