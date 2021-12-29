Gabon vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Gabon begin their preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations with a friendly game against Uganda in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Thursday.

The Panthers have been drawn in Group C alongside Comoros, Ghana and favorites Morocco in a seemingly tough draw.

They missed out on qualification in 2017 and last progressed beyond the group stages in 2012.

Uganda, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the championship after back-to-back appearances in 2017 and 2019.

The Cranes finished third in their group behind Burkina Faso and Malawi, thereby missing the flight to Cameroon.

Gabon vs Uganda Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only thrice in history. Gabon have avoided a defeat against Uganda in all of their previous encounters, winning their first official encounter 1-0 in 1990.

This will also be their first meeting since an international friendly in January 2016, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Gabon Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Uganda Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Gabon vs Uganda Team News

Gabon

Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the headline inclusion in head coach Patrice Neveu's squad, while Denis Bouanga, Joann Obiang and Bruno Manga also feature.

Nice's Mario Lemina is set to join the group on Wednesday while Andre Poko will arrive on the 30th.

The only notable absentee will be Mfa Mezui, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will hence remain in quarantine.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mfa Mezui

Uganda

As for the Cranes, they've called up 21 players for the Abu Dhabi double-header against Gabon and Mauritania.

It's a largely young and inexperienced squad but goalkeeper Ismael Watenga is expected to take his position between the sticks.

Yunus Sentamu will lead the line once more.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gabon vs Uganda Predicted XI

Gabon (4-2-3-1): Jean Amonome; Lloyd Palun, Anthony Oyono, Bruno Manga, Joann Obiang; Alex Moussounda, Louis Autchanga; Denis Bouanga, Levy Madinda, Jim Allevinah; Aaron Boupendza.

Uganda (4-2-3-1): Ismael Watenga; Denis Iguma, Halid Lwaliwa, Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Semakula; Bobosi Byaruhanga, Mahad Kakooza; Ibrahim Orit, Steven Mukwala, Travis Mutyaba; Yunus Sentamu.

Gabon vs Uganda Prediction

Gabon have an admittedly better squad on paper, and should have the personnel to secure a win in this friendly.

Uganda have little to fight for given that they will not be participating in the AFCON.

We're predicting the Panthers will prevail narrowly in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Gabon 1-0 Uganda

Edited by Peter P