GAIS vs Halmstad Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

GAIS and Halmstad will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 17 fixture on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at Gamla Ullevi.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 away win over Degerfors last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Matteo de Brienne's 15th-minute strike. Ibrahim Diabate made it 3-0 after Juhani Pikkarainen's 52nd-minute own goal.
Halmstad, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Hacken.
The stalemate left them in 12th spot in the standings, having garnered 17 points from 16 games. GAIS are sixth with 28 points to their name.
GAIS vs Halmstad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- GAIS have nine wins from the last 26 head-to-head games. Halmstad were victorious eight times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when GAIS claimed a 3-1 away win.
- Four of Halmstad's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced fewer than three goals.
- Five of GAIS' last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Halmstad have the worst attacking away record in the league, having scored just three goals in seven games on their travels.
- GAIS are unbeaten in their last nine league games (six wins).
GAIS vs Halmstad Prediction
GAIS are flying high at the moment, having not tasted defeat in over two months. Four of their last five home games have seen both sides find the back of the net. They are just four points off the continental spots, having played one game fewer than third-placed AIK. The Gothenburg outfit are the favorites here and will be aiming for maximum points to keep up pace in the race for Europe.
Halmstad, for their part, have more dire concerns than their hosts. They sit just four points above the dropzone and will be looking nervously over their shoulders at the sides behind them.
GAIS' games tend to be entertaining. We are backing the Mackerels to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and goals at both ends.
Prediction: GAIS 3-1 Halmstad
GAIS vs Halmstad Betting Tips
Tip 1 - GAIS to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - GAIS to score over 1.5 goals