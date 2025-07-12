GAIS vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

GAIS will welcome Hammarby to Gamla Ullevi in the Allsvenskan on Sunday. The hosts have five wins to their name and are sixth in the standings with 22 points. HIF are second in the league table and trail leaders Mjallby by just one point.

Makrillarna are unbeaten in their last seven league games. They met Malmo in their previous outing and were held to a goalless draw. They failed to score for the first time in the league since May.

The visitors extended their winning streak in the league to four games last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Värnamo. Moïse Elohim Victoire Kaboré scored the match winner in stoppage time.

GAIS vs Hammarby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 17 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with five wins apiece and seven games ending in draws.

Their two league meetings in Allsvenskan last season ended in goalless draws.

Both teams have suffered two losses in the league thus far. HIF have 10 wins, twice as many as the hosts.

HIF have the best defensive record in the Allsvenskan this season, conceding nine goals. They also have the second-best attacking record, scoring 26 goals in 15 games.

Makrillarna are unbeaten in their last five home games in the league, playing out three draws. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in four of their six home games this season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording two wins. They have kept three consecutive clean sheets.

GAIS vs Hammarby Prediction

The Green-Black saw their winning streak end after three games last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Malmo. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last seven home games in this fixture, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

The visitors are on a four-game winning streak, scoring six goals without conceding. They are winless in their last five games in this fixture, conceding three goals apiece in two games in that period.

While HIF head into the match on a four-game winning streak, Makrillarna have a good home record this season and will look to produce a strong performance here. Three of the last four games in this fixture have ended in goalless draws, and another draw will likely ensue here.

Prediction: GAIS 1-1 Hammarby

GAIS vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

