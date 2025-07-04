GAIS vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

GAIS will welcome Malmo to Gamla Ullevi in the Allsvenskan on Saturday. The hosts have won five of their 13 league games and are sixth in the standings with 21 points. Himmelsblått have six wins from 14 games and are in fifth place with a two-point lead over the Green-Black.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league outings and are currently on a three-game winning streak. They met Hacken in the previous outing and registered a 3-1 away win. Rasmus Niklasson Petrovic and Ibrahim Diabate scored in the first half, while Amin Boudri scored the third goal after the break.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Mjällby in their last outing. Taha Ali scored in the first half, and Elliot Stroud pulled Mjällby level after the break. Colin Rösler was sent off in the 87th minute.

GAIS vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 18 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. The Green-black have two wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

Both teams have conceded 11 goals in the league thus far. The visitors have outscored Makrillarna 20-18.

Himmelsblått are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have won just one of their last four league games. They have failed to score in two games in that period.

Makrillarna are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Allsvenskan, recording two wins.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

GAIS vs Malmo Prediction

The Green-Black have won four of their last five league games, scoring 12 goals, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have just two wins in this fixture, with both triumphs registered at home.

The Blue Ones have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, failing to score in three. They have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last four league outings.

While the hosts head into the match in great form, considering the visitors' good record in this fixture and recent goalscoring form, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: GAIS 1-1 Malmo

GAIS vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

