Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes stars in a thrilling draw | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Manchester United were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Galatasaray in their penultimate match in Group A of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29. The result further diminishes their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of three wins and two defeats from their last five games across competitions. Their last outing was a comfortable 3-0 win away to Everton.

However, Erik ten Hag's men were in a dire situation in Group A, with just three points from four games and were desperately in need of a win. The Dutchman fielded a strong lineup for this encounter.

Manchester United made an electric start to the game and raced into a two-goal lead before the 20-minute mark. Bruno Fernandes set up the first goal as he laid the ball off to Alejandro Garnacho, who continued his scoring run with a sharp finish to make it 1-0 after 11 minutes. The Portuguese then got on the scoresheet himself just seven minutes later, assisted by Luke Shaw to make it 2-0.

Former Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech pulled a goal back midway through the first half, scoring to make it 2-1 in the 29th minute. Despite having more of the ball and attacking momentum, Galatasaray ended the first period trailing 2-1 against the Red Devils.

Scott McTominay gave Manchester United the perfect start to the second half, extending their lead to 3-1 in the 55th minute. Aaron Wan-Bissaka assisted the goal. Ten Hag then made a couple of changes, looking to secure the lead they had earned.

However, Galatasaray had other plans as they dug deep and showed great determination as they mounted a fightback. Ziyech doubled his tally for the night as he cut into the visitors' lead to make it 3-2 after 62 minutes. Kerem Akturkoglu then sent the home crowd into raptures as he leveled the game at 3-3 after 71 minutes.

Hakim Ziyech was the catalyst for Galatasaray, scoring a brace and assisting the third. However, his efforts were not enough to take his team past Manchester United as the teams drew 3-3. On that note, let's take a look at the visitors' player ratings from the game.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

Onana made four saves in the game but conceded three goals and distributed the ball with 48% accuracy.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10

Wan-Bissaka had a busy night on the right flank and was booked for a foul late in the game. He won three duels, making five interceptions and four clearances. He also played one key pass.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire looked solid in an otherwise shaky Manchester United backline. He won four duels, making five clearances and three interceptions. He also played three long balls.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof had a decent game as he won five of his six duels, making two clearances. He also played two long balls.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Shaw had a decent game and even provided an assist. He also won two duels and played two key passes and was booked for a foul in the second period.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

McTominay had a decent game and even got on the scoresheet. He won seven duels, making two tackles and one block. He also attempted five shots but all of them apart from his goal were off-target.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6.5/10

Amrabat put in another average performance and was also booked.

Antony - 6.5/10

Antony failed to get in on the action as he was unable to make an impact on the game.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

With a goal and an assist to his name, Fernandes was Manchester United's standout player. He passed the ball with 68% accuracy, including four long balls, three key passes and two crosses. He also won five duels, making three tackles and one interception.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

Garnacho capped of a great week on a personal level with a good goal in this game. He also won seven duels and played one key pass.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6/10

Hojlund had a rather subdued outing for Manchester United as he had just 18 touches of the ball in nearly an hour of play. He also managed just one shot that was blocked.

Substitutes

Kobbie Mainoo - 6.5/10

Mainoo replaced Amrabat and put in a decent performance.

Anthony Martial - 6.5/10

Martial came on for Hojlund and played fairly well.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot replaced Wan-Bissaka late in the second half and played well.

Facundo Pellistri - 6.5/10

Pellistri replaced Garnacho in the second half and put in a decent cameo.