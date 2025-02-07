Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Galatasaray will host Adana Demirspor at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Sunday in the 22nd round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts are poised to extend their outstanding unbeaten league run when they go up against a side at the extreme opposite end of the table.

They picked up a narrow 1-0 win away at Gaziantep last weekend, with new signing Ahmed Kutucu scoring the sole goal of the game to help Cimbom secure their 18th league win of the season. The hosts, who have only dropped points thrice in the league, are six points clear at the top of the table and are on course to defend the league title.

Adana DS continue to struggle in the Turkish top flight, having already lost 17 of their previous 21 league outings. The visitors suffered a fifth consecutive league loss in a high-scoring 5-3 defeat to Kasimpasa last weekend and currently sit at the bottom of the table, twelve points away from safety.

Trending

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday will mark the 47th meeting between the two sides. Galatasaray have won 26 of their previous meetings, and 10 have ended in draws while Adana have won the remaining 10.

The hosts are unbeaten in the last six competitive editions of this fixture and have scored a remarkable 16 goals across those games.

The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in three of their last five competitive games in this fixture.

Cimbom have scored 54 goals in 21 league games so far this season. Only Fenerbahce (55) have scored more.

Adana Demirspor have by far the worst defensive record in the Turkish top division with 50 goals conceded in just 21 matches.

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Galatasaray are very strong favorites and are likely to pull off a blowout victory when they host a side with far less quality and in much poorer form.

Adana DS have a mountain to climb if they are to pick up a point on Sunday. The visitors can only hope to avoid a heavy defeat to protect their poor goal difference.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Adana Demirspor

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback