Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Galatasaray will host Adana Demirspor in the penultimate round of Turkish SuperLig fixtures on Monday.

It has been a disappointing season for Galatasaray, who sit well outside the top 10 in the division and have endured their worst campaign in decades. While the other two Istanbul heavyweights have also suffered below-par seasons, Galatasaray have been the most underwhelming.

They come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Istanbul Baseksehir.

The visitors sit comfy in ninth in the table and can possibly finish inside the top 10 for the first time in three years.

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Head-To-Head

Galatasaray hold the edge in the fixture, having won four out of their last six outings against the visitors. Demirspor's last victory in this tie came back in 2019 when they managed to upset Galatasaray in a 1-0 win.

The recent record puts Galatasaray slightly ahead of their opponents, who have lost all of their last four outings in the division.

Galatasaray Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Adana Demirspor Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Team News

Galatasaray

Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne and Arda Turan are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Alexandru Cicaldau and Taylan Antalyali are suspended for the game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne, Arda Turan

Suspended: Alexandru Cicaldau, Taylan Antalyali

Adana Demirspor

Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy and Dogukan Nelik are all expected to miss the tie courtesy of their injuries.

Injured: Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Dogukan Nelik

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Cipe; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Sofiane Feghouli, Olimpiu Morutan, Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Aktürkoğlu; Halil Dervisoglu, Mostafa Mohamed

Adana Demirspor Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vedat Karakuş; Jonas Svensson, Tayyib Talha Sanuc, Samet Akaydın, Alper Uludağ; Yunus Akgün, Erhun Oztumer, Benjamin Stambouli, Sinan Kurt; Babajide David Akintola, Britt Assombalonga

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Adana Demirspor will have a lot of mental baggage to overcome after losing their previous four league encounters. Despite Galatasaray's struggles this season, they will remain hard opponents to beat.

The hosts will be playing for pride in their remaining two games and we expect them to win this tie.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Adana Demirspor

