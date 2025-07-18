Galatasaray vs Admira Wacker Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Galatasaray will face Admira Wacker at the Raiffeisen Arena on Sunday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The Turkish powerhouse enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season as they lifted the Super Lig title for a third consecutive and 25th time in their history, winning the league title with a comfortable 11-point margin over rivals Fenerbahce.

They have now begun preparations for the new season and kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 5-2 victory over fellow Turkish side Ümraniyespor last weekend. Five different players, including 16-year-old Ada Yuzgec, got on the scoresheet to secure a comfortable win for Galatasaray last time out.

Admira Wacker ply their trade in the second tier of Austrian football. They were on course for their first promotion since 2022 last season but capitulated at the end of the campaign, losing five of their final six games as they dropped down to second place, six points off the pace.

They locked horns with Super Lig side Besiktas in their last friendly outing and played out a 1-1 draw with Marco Wagner coming off the bench to cancel out Lukas Malicsek's first-half own goal.

Galatasaray vs Admira Wacker Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Galatasaray have had 15 meetings against Austrian opposition in European competitions. They have won five of those games, drawn three times and lost the other seven.

Admira had the third-best defensive record in the Austrian second tier last season with a goal concession tally of 31.

Cimbom had the best offensive and defensive records in the Super Lig last season with 91 goals scored and 31 conceded.

Admiraner have managed just one clean sheet in their last six outings.

Galatasaray vs Admira Wacker Prediction

Galatasaray put out a brilliant performance in their opening friendly clash last time out despite missing several key players and will be looking to replicate a similar showing this weekend.

Admira showed flashes of their ability in their draw against a capable Besiktas side last time out. They are, however, going up against a different level of opposition this weekend and could suffer defeat in their final friendly before they return to competitive football.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Admira Wacker

Galatasaray vs Admira Wacker Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Galatasaray's last six matches)

