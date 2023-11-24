Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Galatasaray will welcome Alanyaspor to Rams Park for a Turkish Super Lig round 13 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 shock defeat away to Hatayaspor before the international break. Rigoberto Rivas broke the deadlock for Hata in the 14th minute while Wilfried Zaha drew the game in the 28th minute. Didier Lamkel Ze scored the match-winner in the 55th minute.

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat at home to Gaziantep. Alexandru Maxim and Denis Dragus scored in first-half injury time to give the visitors a two-goal lead at the break. Brayan Riascos stepped off the bench and put the icing on the cake in injury time.

The defeat left them in 17th spot in the table with 10 points to show for their efforts in 12 games. Galatasaray are second on 31 points, level on points with table-toppers Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have 10 wins from the last 18 head-to-head games, while Alanyaspor were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Gala claimed a 4-1 away victory.

The last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with each of the last four producing over 2.5 goals.

Five of Galatasaray's last six games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, with each game seeing both sides score.

Alanyaspor have lost six of their last seven league games.

Four of Alanyaspor's five away league games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor Prediction

Galatasaray's surprise defeat before the international break saw them fail to take advantage of Fenerbahce's slip. The Avrupa Fatihi will be expected to bounce back here and anything other than a comfortable win would be seen as a surprise.

Alanyaspor are yet to win a game on the road this term and their away form has been the major reason why they find themselves in the relegation zone.

Galatasaray are heavy favorites in the game and the vast difference in quality between the two sides means they are likely to stamp their authority early in the game.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Alanyaspor

Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Galatasaray/Galatasaray