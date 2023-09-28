Galatasaray vs Ankaragucu Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Galatasaray and Ankaragucu lock horns at RAMS Park on Saturday.

Okan Buruk’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last 13 matches across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Galatasaray maintained their fine run of results as they scrapped to a 1-0 victory over a dogged Istanbulspor side on Tuesday.

Buruk’s men have now won all but one of their last nine matches across all competitions, with a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen in their Champions League Group A opener on September 20 being the exception.

With 16 points from six matches, Galatasaray are currently second in the Super Lig standings, two points behind first-placed Fenerbahce.

Elsewhere, Ankaragucu were denied successive wins for the first time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Konyaspor last Sunday.

Prior to that, Tolunay Kafkas’ men picked up their first win of the season as they beat Sivasspor 3-1 on September 18 to end their four-game winless run.

With six points from a possible 18, Ankaragucu are currently 12th in the Super Lig table but could potentially rise level with seventh-placed Trabzonspor with all three points this weekend.

Galatasaray vs Ankaragucu Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Ankaragucu have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Galatasaray have won all but one of their last five home games against Kafkas' men, with a 2-2 draw in December 2019 being the exception.

Ankaragucu are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches, picking up three wins and one draw since May.

Buruk’s side are unbeaten in their 13 matches across all competitions this season, claiming 10 wins and three draws so far.

Galatasaray vs Ankaragucu Prediction

Galatasaray are currently firing on all cylinders and head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the Super Lig this season. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing Buruk’s side to ease to all three points once again.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Ankaragucu

Galatasaray vs Ankaragucu Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of their last seven clashes)