Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

League leaders Galatasaray will entertain Antalyaspor at the NEF Stadyumu in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts have been in terrific form in recent games, winning their last eight league games and 11 across competitions. In their previous outing, Galatasaray made quick work of Hatayspor at home, with Juan Mata bagging a brace and Bafetimbi Gomis also scoring.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, are winless in their last five league games but have drawn their last two. They played out a 2-2 draw at home against Giresunspor last time around, with Luiz Adriano and Dogukan Sinik scoring either side of the break.

Galatasaray (42) lead the way at the summit after 18 games, while Antalyaspor are 24 points behind in 17th.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 60th time on Saturday, with Galatasaray leading 34-8.

Galatasaray have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last ten games against Antalyaspor.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 13 games against Antalyaspor.

Galatasaray have scored at least twice in six of their last seven home games against Antalyaspor.

The league leaders have scored at least twice in their last nine Super Lig outings, while Antalyaspor have conceded at least twice in five of their last six.

Galatasaray are unbeaten at home in league games since their defeat against Giresunspor in August, winning their last four games.

Antalyaspor have just two wins on their travels this term and have failed to score in their last two.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Prediction

The hosts have hit a purple patch and are strong favourites, scoring 20 goals in their last six league games.

The visitors, meanwhile, have just one win at Galatasaray since 1996 and have not scored in their last five trips to the NEF Stadyumu. Considering the same, an easy win for the hosts could ensue.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Antalyaspor

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Galatasaray to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Bafétimbi Gomis to score any time - Yes

