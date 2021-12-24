Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor  prediction, preview, team news and more | Super Lig 2021-22

Seeking to end their run of six games without a win across all competitions, Galatasaray play host to Antalyaspor at the Nef Stadyumu on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are without a win in any of their last two Super Lig outings and will look to end this dry spell.

After a solid start to the season, Galatasaray appear to have fallen off the rails in recent weeks. They head into Saturday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Adana Demirspor.

The Lions have now failed to taste victory in any of their last six games in all competitions. This slump in form has seen them drop to 12th place in the Super Lig table.

Meanwhile, Antalyaspor failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Kasimpasa.

This followed a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Konyaspor when the sides met at the Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium last Saturday.

With six wins and four draws from 18 games, Antalyaspor are currently 14th on the log, two points behind Saturday’s hosts.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Head-To-Head

Galatasaray boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides. Antalyaspor have managed just five wins in that time, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Galatasaray Form Guide: L-D-L-D-D

Antalyaspor Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Team News

Galatasaray

Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne and Arda Turan are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Alexandru Cicaldau and Taylan Antalyali are suspended for the game for accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne, Arda Turan

Suspended: Alexandru Cicaldau, Taylan Antalyali

Antalyaspor

Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Dogukan Nelik, Hakan Ozmert and Enzo Crivelli are all on the visitors’ injury table and will miss the game.

Andrea Poli is suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Dogukan Nelik, Hakan Ozmert, Enzo Crivelli

Suspended: Andrea Poli

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Cipe; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Sofiane Feghouli, Olimpiu Morutan, Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Aktürkoğlu; Halil Dervisoglu, Mostafa Mohamed

Antalyaspor Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ruud Boffin; Veysel Sarı, Naldo, Fedor Kudryashov; Bünyamin Balcı, Fredy Ribiero, Güray Vural, Deni Milosevic; Doğukan Sinik, Paul Omo Mukairu, Amilton

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Prediction

With just two points separating the sides in the league standings, we expect a cagey affair with little goalmouth action. However, Galatasaray are unbeaten in 10 straight games against Antalyaspor and we predict they will extend their dominance and come away with all three points, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Antalyaspor

Edited by Shardul Sant