Galatasaray vs Bandirmaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2024

High-flying Galatasaray return to action in the Türkiye Kupasi when they play host to TFF First League outfit Bandirmaspor at Rams Park on Tuesday.

Okan Buruk’s men have won their last six matches across all competitions and will head into the cup tie looking to continue in the same vein.

Galatasaray maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Samsunspor at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium on Friday.

Buruk’s side are on a six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last eight matches, claiming seven wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat against Copenhagen on December 12.

Galatasaray, who are currently second in the Super Lig table, now return to action in the Turkish Cup, where they kicked off their quest for an 18th title with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Umraniyespor on January 18.

Elsewhere, Bandirmaspor have enjoyed a solid cup run, seeing off Kestel Spor, Somaspor and Super Lig side Kasimpasa while scoring seven goals and conceding twice.

Huseyin Eroglu’s men head into Tuesday’s tie off the back of a 1-0 defeat against Sakaryaspor in the TFF First League, where they are currently seventh in the table with 33 points from 21 matches.

While Bandirmaspor will look to quickly bounce back and continue their cup campaign, they have struggled for results on their travels, where they have lost two of their three games since the turn of the year.

Galatasaray vs Bandirmaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Galatasaray and Bandirmaspor, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions, including a run of six wins in their last six outings since mid-January.

Bandirmaspor have won just two of their last six matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming one draw since Christmas Eve.

Galatasaray are on a run of seven consecutive home wins and are unbeaten in their last 10 games at Rams Park, claiming nine wins and one draw since the start of November.

Galatasaray vs Bandirmaspor Prediction

Bandirmaspor are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Galatasaray side who have won their last six matches across all competitions.

Buruk’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we see them claiming a comfortable victory once again.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Bandirmaspor

Galatasaray vs Bandirmaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Galatasaray (The hosts have led at halftime in five of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of Galatasaray’s last six outings)