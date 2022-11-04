Galatasaray vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th, 2022

Galatasaray will welcome arch-rivals Besiktas at the Nef Stadyumu in Turkish Super Lig action on Saturday.

Both teams returned to winning ways in their previous league outings. Besiktas recorded an impressive 5-2 win over Umraniye at home, with Cenk Tosun and Wout Weghorst bagging braces. With that win, they maintained their one-point lead over the home team in the league table.

Galatasaray extended their undefeated run to two games as they defeated Fatih Karagumruk in their away game last week. Juan Mata opened his goalscoring account for the team in that 2-0 win, scoring in the 85th minute, coming on as a second-half substitute.

The title race in the Turkish top flight is looking very close early on in the season, as league leaders Fenerbahce have a four-point lead over Besiktas, who are in fourth place and the hosts are in fifth place with 21 points.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based rivals have locked horns 248 times in official games. These games have been fiercely contested between the two sides as the hosts have a narrow 90-88 lead in wins and 72 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded 2-1 home wins in their two league meetings.

Galatasaray are undefeated in their last five home games against the visitors, recording four wins while one game has ended in a draw. They have scored at least two goals in these four wins as well.

Galatasaray have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 home matches in the Super Lig.

Besiktas have failed to score in three of their last five away games against Galatasaray and have found the back of the net just once in their last two away games.

Only league leaders Fenerbahce (34) have outscored Besiktas (25) in the Super Lig this season.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Prediction

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in their last three home games in the Turkish Super Lig and are expected to find the back of the net in this game as well. They are undefeated in their last five games at home against the Black Eagles and will be hopeful of a positive outcome here.

The visitors have scored 10 goals in their five away games in the league this term and should be able to find the back of the net here. We expect the game to be a highly-entertaining affair, which should end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-2 Besiktas

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Besiktas to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Wout Weghorst to score any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes