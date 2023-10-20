Galatasaray vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Galatasaray will welcome arch-rivals Besiktas to the RAMS Park in a high-profile Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, recording seven wins in eight games. They trail league leaders Fenerbahce by two points, who have a 100% record in the competition thus far.

In their previous outing, before the international break, second-half goals from Davinson Sánchez and Mauro Icardi helped them record a 2-0 away win over Antalyaspor.

The visitors have endured a comparatively slower start to their league campaign and are in fourth place in the league table with five wins from eight games. They made it two wins in as many games last time around, as goals from Vincent Aboubakar and Rachid Ghezzal helped them record a 2-0 home win over Istanbulspor.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based clubs have a long-standing rivalry and have met 353 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 125 wins to their name. The visitors are not far behind with 114 wins while 114 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in their league meetings, the same has been the case in the 2021-22 and the 2020-21 seasons.

At home, Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording five wins and keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have outscored Besiktas 16-12 in eight league games thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (4).

The visitors are undefeated in 21 of their last 23 league matches.

The hosts are unbeaten in the Turkish Super League since August 2022, recording 18 wins in 20 games in that period.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Prediction

The hosts do not have any major injury concerns ahead of the derby and Hakim Ziyech, who missed the last three games through an injury, resumed training this week.

The club recently parted ways with Cedric Bakambu but head coach Okan Buruk has multiple attacking options and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

The Black Eagles have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions and might struggle here. Former Galatasaray striker Burak Yilmaz has been appointed as the coach and recorded a win in his first game in charge.

He might have to make a few adjustments in his starting XI as Umut Meraş picked up an injury in training and is sidelined for the match. Eric Bailly is also sidelined due to a thigh strain picked up in the win over Istanbulspor. Mert Günok and Gedson Fernandes have resumed training and will face late fitness tests.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in all competitions this season and will also have a full-strength squad for the match. They are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against the visitors, outscoring them 11-3 in these games, and are strong favorites.

While we expect the visitors to put up a fight in this match, considering Cimbom's home advantage and current form, we back Galatasaray to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Besiktas

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mauro Icardi to score or assist any time - Yes