Galatasaray vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Galatasaray will welcome Besiktas to the Rams Park in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. The hosts have a 100% record in the league and are at the top of the standings. The Black Eagles have won four of their six games and trail the league leaders by nine points.

Aslan met Alanyaspor in their previous league outing last week and recorded a narrow 1-0 away win. Mauro Icardi scored the match-winner in the 23rd minute. They made it three wins in a row on Tuesday, as they defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League. Victor Osimhen scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 16th minute.

The visitors extended their winning streak to two games last week with a 3-1 home triumph over Kocaelispor. Rafa Silva and Václav Černý scored in quick succession in the first half, while Oleksandr Syrota's own goal in stoppage time helped them get on the scoresheet for the third time.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based giants have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 248 times in competitive games. They have contested these meetings closely, with the league leaders having 93 wins to their name, 10 more than the visitors.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring 19 goals. They also have the best defensive record, conceding two.

Besiktas have registered just two wins on their travels this season, with one of them registered in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

The league leaders have a 100% home record this season, and they have scored three goals apiece in three of the four games.

Both teams registered home wins with a scoreline of 2-1 in the league last season.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Prediction

Cimbom have kept clean sheets in their last two games and will look to build on that defensive form here. They are unbeaten at home in the Super Lig against the visitors since 2017.

The Black Eagles have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have lost their last five away games in the Super Lig against the hosts, scoring one goal apiece in all of them.

The defending champions have enjoyed a winning start to their title defense, and considering their home record in this fixture, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Besiktas

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

