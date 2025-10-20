Galatasaray vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Galatasaray will entertain Bodo/Glimt at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts have a win and a loss from two games in the competitions thus far, while Bodo have drawn their two games.

Aslan extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to five games last week as they defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 in the Turkish Super Lig. Leroy Sané was the hero in that match, scoring a brace. They met Liverpool in their previous Champions League match and registered a narrow 1-0 home win.

The visitors resumed their Eliteserien campaign after the international break with a 5-2 away win over Sarpsborg on Saturday. They are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They saw their second consecutive match in the Champions League end with a scoreline of 2-2 in their previous outing against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Galatasaray vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Norwegian teams six times in competitive games, recording three wins. Glimt have met Turkish teams seven times and they also have three wins to their name.

Aslan are unbeaten in their last 29 home games across all competitions.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in their last five league/group phase games in European competitions.

Galatasaray have failed to score in just one of their last 23 home games in European competitions.

Aslan have conceded one goal apiece in three of their five home games this season, keeping clean sheets in the other two.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight away games across all competitions.

Bodo have seen conclusive results in their three away meetings against Turkish teams, suffering two defeats.

Galatasaray vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Cimbom resumed their season after the international break with a win last week and will look to continue that form here. Interestingly, they scored two goals in that win over Basaksehir, having scored one goal apiece in their preceding three games. They are unbeaten at home against Norwegian teams, winning two of the three games.

Superlaget have won their two games this season, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form. They have won their last three competitive meetings against Turkish teams, scoring seven goals. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their debut in the competition and will look to keep the unbeaten streak intact.

Aslan have an unbeaten home record this season, and considering their good recent home record in European competitions, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-2 Bodo/Glimt

Galatasaray vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

