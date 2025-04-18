Galatasaray vs Bodrum Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Galatasaray will host Bodrum at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Super Lig campaign. The home side have been firmly in the driving seat in the title race for much of the season but can afford no slip-ups as they sit just three points above rivals Fenerbahce in second place heading into the final five games of the campaign.

They picked up a largely comfortable 2-0 win away at Samsunspor last time out, with Yunus Akgun opening the scoring in the first half before star striker Victor Osimhen doubled Cimbom's advantage early in the second to continue his rich goalscoring form.

Bodrum endured a difficult first half to their debut Super Lig campaign but have picked up crucial points over the past two months and have clawed their way out of the drop zone. They played out a goalless draw against Antalyaspor in their last match and will likely be disappointed with their performance on the day, but thankful for the point.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with 34 points and have a tough test against the champions this weekend in their bid for safety.

Galatasaray vs Bodrum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup earlier in the campaign, which Galatasaray won 1-0 via a second-half strike from Michy Batshuayi.

The home side have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 71 and a concession tally of 29.

Bodrum are the lowest-scoring side in the Super Lig this season with just 23 goals in 30 matches. They have, however, conceded 33 goals in that period, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Galatasaray are the only side in the Turkish top flight this season yet to lose at home.

Galatasaray vs Bodrum Prediction

Cimbom have won four of their last five matches and have lost just one of their last 11. They have been brilliant at home all season and will head into this one as overwhelming favorites.

Bodrumspor, meanwhile, have won nine league games this season, with five of those victories coming in their last eight outings. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of the weekend clash and could lose this one.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Bodrum

Galatasaray vs Bodrum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last 11 matches)

