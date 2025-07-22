Galatasaray vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Galatasaray will square off against Cagliari at Raiffeisen Arena in a friendly on Wednesday. Aslan got their training camp in Austria underway last week, and the Rossoblù will play their first friendly outside Italy in the preseason.

Ad

The Yellow-Reds have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason thus far, and after winning 5-2 against Ümraniyespor earlier this month, they overcame Flyeralarm Admira last week. Derrick Köhn scored in the first half, and Arda Ünyay doubled their lead after the break. They will return to Istanbul after this match and play friendlies against Strasbourg and Lazio.

Gli Isolani got their preseason underway with a 3-1 home win over fourth-tier side Ospitaletto last week, thanks to goals from Zito Luvumbo, Roberto Piccoli, and Alessandro Deiola. They have four more friendlies scheduled before beginning their Serie A campaign in August.

Ad

Trending

Galatasaray vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Yellow-Reds have met Italian teams 32 times across all competitions, including friendlies. They have a decent record in these meetings, recording 10 wins while suffering 11 losses.

Gli Isolani have crossed paths with Turkish teams six times, including friendlies. They have a winless record in this fixture, suffering two losses and playing out four draws.

The Yellow-Reds have scored seven goals in two friendlies thus far. Including friendlies, they are on a 13-game winning streak.

Rossoblù have seen conclusive results in their last eight games, suffering five losses.

Aslan have scored at least two goals in their last 13 games in all competitions while keeping seven clean sheets.

Gli Isolani had won just one of their three preseason friendlies in 2024.

Ad

Galatasaray vs Cagliari Prediction

The Yellow-Reds have enjoyed a prolific run in the preseason thus far and will look to conclude their Austrian tour with a win. They have won 15 of their last 16 games in all competitions, including friendlies, and are strong favorites.

Gli Isolani got their preseason underway with a win last week and will look to continue that form here. They are winless in six meetings against Turkish teams, scoring just four goals, which is a cause for concern.

Ad

Aslan have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games, and considering Cagliari's winless run against Turkish teams, we back the Yellow-Reds to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Cagliari

Galatasaray vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More