Galatasaray vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Seeking their first away win of the new campaign, Caykur Rizespor journey to Rams Park to face Galatasaray in round four of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. Okan Buruk’s men have flown out of the blocks this season and will be looking to maintain their 100% record.

Ad

Galatasaray turned in another dominant team display last Sunday when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Kayserispor at the Kadir Has Stadium.

Buruk’s side have won their opening three matches this season, seeing off Gaziantep, Fatih Karagumruk, and most recently Kayserispor while scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Galatasaray’s blistering start to the campaign has been in keeping with their impressive performance in pre-season, where they picked up four wins and one draw from their five warm-up games.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Caykur Rizespor were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal last time out when they played out a goalless draw with Alanyaspor after squandering a plethora of clear-cut chances.

Before that, İlhan Palut’s men kicked off the 2025-26 Super Lig campaign with a somewhat disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Goztepe at the Caykur Didi Stadium on August 10.

Rizespor head into the weekend without a win in any of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since closing out last season with three victories from their final three outings.

Ad

Galatasaray vs Caykur Rizespor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Caykur Rizespor have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Galatasaray are on a run of six consecutive home victories in the league, scoring 18 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a goalless draw against Fenerbahce in February.

Rizespor have failed to win five of their last six Super Lig away games, losing four and picking up one draw since the start of March.

Ad

Galatasaray vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction

Meetings between Galatasaray and Caykur Rizespor have served up fireworks in the past, and we anticipate a thrilling contest this weekend. Buruk’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad, and we are backing them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Caykur Rizespor

Galatasaray vs Caykur Rizespor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Galatasaray (The hosts have netted the opening goal in five of their last six games against Rizespor)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More