Galatasaray vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Seeking their first away win of the new campaign, Caykur Rizespor journey to Rams Park to face Galatasaray in round four of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. Okan Buruk’s men have flown out of the blocks this season and will be looking to maintain their 100% record.
Galatasaray turned in another dominant team display last Sunday when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Kayserispor at the Kadir Has Stadium.
Buruk’s side have won their opening three matches this season, seeing off Gaziantep, Fatih Karagumruk, and most recently Kayserispor while scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets.
Galatasaray’s blistering start to the campaign has been in keeping with their impressive performance in pre-season, where they picked up four wins and one draw from their five warm-up games.
Meanwhile, Caykur Rizespor were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal last time out when they played out a goalless draw with Alanyaspor after squandering a plethora of clear-cut chances.
Before that, İlhan Palut’s men kicked off the 2025-26 Super Lig campaign with a somewhat disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Goztepe at the Caykur Didi Stadium on August 10.
Rizespor head into the weekend without a win in any of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since closing out last season with three victories from their final three outings.
Galatasaray vs Caykur Rizespor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 25 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Caykur Rizespor have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.
- Galatasaray are on a run of six consecutive home victories in the league, scoring 18 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a goalless draw against Fenerbahce in February.
- Rizespor have failed to win five of their last six Super Lig away games, losing four and picking up one draw since the start of March.
Galatasaray vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction
Meetings between Galatasaray and Caykur Rizespor have served up fireworks in the past, and we anticipate a thrilling contest this weekend. Buruk’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad, and we are backing them to come out on top once again.
Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Caykur Rizespor
Galatasaray vs Caykur Rizespor Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: First to score - Galatasaray (The hosts have netted the opening goal in five of their last six games against Rizespor)